In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court today struck down New York’s law that requires people to have a good reason to carry their guns in public. The conservative majority also ruled in favor of an LA County Sheriff’s deputy who did not read Miranda rights to a man before he was interrogated. KCRW discusses the implications of both decisions.
SCOTUS expands gun rights, curtails Miranda rights in new rulings
Credits
Guests:
- Adam Winkler - professor of law at UCLA, and author of "Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America" - @adamwinkler
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica