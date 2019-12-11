Ford wants to make car parts out of coffee waste

Coffee beans.

Coffee beans. Photo credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

We have cars that run on food, like used french fry oil, corn, and even chocolate. Why not start making cars out of food too? That’s what Ford wants to do. Ford has partnered with McDonald’s to use coffee bean waste to create plastic car parts. Because the cars would be lighter, they would emit less carbon dioxide. 

Credits

Guest:
Andrew Hawkins - senior transportation reporter at The Verge

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski