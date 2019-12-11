We have cars that run on food, like used french fry oil, corn, and even chocolate. Why not start making cars out of food too? That’s what Ford wants to do. Ford has partnered with McDonald’s to use coffee bean waste to create plastic car parts. Because the cars would be lighter, they would emit less carbon dioxide.
Ford wants to make car parts out of coffee waste
