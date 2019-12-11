Santa Barbara County is experiencing some of the fastest rising temperatures in the U.S.

Santa Barbara County is a prime destination for weekend getaways, known for its picturesque beaches and vineyards. Temperatures in Santa Barbara County and neighboring Ventura County have skyrocketed over the last century. New data shows that temperatures in Ventura County have risen 4.7 degrees Fahrenheit since, making it the fastest warming county in the lower 48. Average temperatures in Santa Barbara aren’t far behind, warming by about 4.1 degrees.