U.S. sends asylum seekers to Guatemala, even if they’re not from there

Aerial view of Antigua, Guatemala.

Aerial view of Antigua, Guatemala. Photo credit: Marco Verch/CC BY 2.0, via Flickr

The Trump administration is now sending asylum seekers to Guatemala, even if they’re not from there. This policy is currently under review by the courts, though the Supreme Court says it could go into effect while the case makes its way through the courts.

Molly O'Toole - LA Times immigration reporter in DC - @mollymotoole

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski