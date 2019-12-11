The Trump administration is now sending asylum seekers to Guatemala, even if they’re not from there. This policy is currently under review by the courts, though the Supreme Court says it could go into effect while the case makes its way through the courts.
U.S. sends asylum seekers to Guatemala, even if they’re not from there
Molly O'Toole - LA Times immigration reporter in DC - @mollymotoole
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski