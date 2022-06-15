Why are doctors pulling away from gender-affirming health care?

As more teens identify as transgender and seek medical care, there is a growing divide among doctors and other medical professionals over the best way to assess and treat their needs. A growing right-wing backlash to gender-affirming care further complicates the debate. That’s the subject of this week’s New York Times Magazine cover story titled “The Battle Over Gender Therapy.” Writer Emily Bazelon spoke to dozens of trans teenagers, as well as their parents, researchers, and clinicians.