Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that would hold back water that flows from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to the San Francisco Bay. The water instead will stay in reservoirs and be used for farming and residents in Southern California.

But less water flow means baby salmon will have a tough time making it to the Bay and many would die. Delta smelt would also face difficulties. The decision has angered environmentalists, who say Newsom’s order could do irreparable damage to California’s delicate ecosystems.