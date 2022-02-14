Getting to a place where you can vanish: How Cate Le Bon wrote ‘Pompeii’ during lockdown

Welsh musician and producer Cate Le Bon has been one of indie music’s most experimental and distinctive artists since her debut in 2009. At times, her work has been described and celebrated by critics as absurd and strange. Born and raised in the Welsh countryside, she now lives in Joshua Tree. She wrote and produced her new album, “Pompeii,” during COVID lockdown two years ago in Wales.

How does Le Bon feel about listening back to the songs she wrote two years ago in a totally different place? “It’s been nice having that break from them because it was a pretty intense period of recording them and working on them, and when you can't see the wood for the trees. And it's been nice to reconnect with them, get ready to play them live, which is such an exciting prospect for all of us.”

She also shares her songwriting process: “When you're trying to put your finger on something that's really hard to articulate … it's getting to a place where you feel like you can vanish and allow yourself to say things that feel right … and maybe they're letters to your future self that you don't fully understand in the moment, but you feel that they mean something. And often when I'm singing them [lyrics] live, they take on a different meaning to me.”