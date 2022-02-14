Workers could get the rights to take allegations of workplace sexual misconduct to the court, meaning victims will no longer be forced to settle claims through mediation behind closed doors. That’s if President Biden signs a bill recently approved by the U.S. House and Senate.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson is one of the bill’s biggest advocates, following her 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against her previous boss Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News. She later settled with the network for $20 million.

“This is arguably the biggest labor law change in the last 50-100 years. This is monumental and crucial,” Carlson tells KCRW.