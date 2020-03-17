Maurizio Marchini sings from balcony to lift neighbors’ spirits during Italy’s lockdown

Hosted by
Florence, Italy.

Florence, Italy. Credit: Pixabay. 

It’s been eight days since 60 million people in Italy have been quarantined in their homes. The streets are largely deserted. But a few days ago, Maurizio Marchini sang on his balcony in Florence. He posted a video of it on Facebook. Millions of people worldwide have now seen the video, which was recorded by his wife Chiara Bagnoli. They both speak with us from Florence. 

Credits

Guest:
Maurizio Marchini - tenor

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin