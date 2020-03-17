It’s been eight days since 60 million people in Italy have been quarantined in their homes. The streets are largely deserted. But a few days ago, Maurizio Marchini sang on his balcony in Florence. He posted a video of it on Facebook. Millions of people worldwide have now seen the video, which was recorded by his wife Chiara Bagnoli. They both speak with us from Florence.
Maurizio Marchini sings from balcony to lift neighbors’ spirits during Italy’s lockdown
Credits
Guest:
Maurizio Marchini - tenor
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin