Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made female millionaire, gets a Netflix series

Hosted by
Octavia Spencer in “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”

Octavia Spencer in “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix.

Madam C.J. Walker was the first self-made female millionaire in America. She was also black. Born to former slaves, she earned her wealth in the early 20th century by making hair care products for black women. 

Now her story is the focus of a limited Netflix series called “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” It stars Octavia Spencer. 

The series is based on the book called “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker.” It’s written by her great-great granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles. 

