To try to curb COVID-19, the Bay Area has ordered a “shelter-in-place” policy for the next three weeks. This affects 7 million residents. That means not leaving their homes, except to go to the grocery store or pharmacy or for medical reasons. They can go for a walk, hike or run -- but only with their immediate family members.

Public transit will also be running for essential travel only. The airports will remain open. This is the strictest measure of its kind in the United States. We look at what’s happening on the ground in San Francisco, and how it compares to Italy’s lockdown.