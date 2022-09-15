‘The Woman King’ takes female strength as a given, says critic

Critics review the latest film releases. “See How They Run” is a murder mystery set in the London West End during the 1950s, starring Saoirse Ronan. “The Woman King” follows a general, portrayed by Viola Davis, who commands an all-female warrior unit in West Africa. “The Silent Twins” is based on a true story about twins from the U.K. who were institutionalized in a psychiatric hospital. “Moonage Daydream” is a documentary about David Bowie, from Oscar-nominated director Brett Morgen.