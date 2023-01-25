It hasn’t been a good year for Google. The company announced last week that it’s laying off 12,000 employees, while its parent company Alphabet’s revenue has dropped by roughly 25% from last year. The U.S. Justice Department, California, and seven other states are suing Google over its digital advertising business. The tech giant is facing three other lawsuits from groups of state attorneys general.
Google faces existential threats from AI, plus antitrust lawsuits
- Ashley Gold - tech and policy reporter at Axios