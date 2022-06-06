The U.S. House Select Committee on January 6 is holding its first prime-time hearing on Thursday. The group of majority Democrats has spent months investigating last year’s insurrection to overturn the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. KCRW breaks down what to expect from the highly-anticipated hearing.
Will federal criminal charges result from insurrection hearing?
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica