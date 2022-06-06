Will federal criminal charges result from insurrection hearing?

Rioters stand on the U.S. Capitol building to protest the official election of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington DC. Photo by Thomas P. Costello-USA TODAY.

The U.S. House Select Committee on January 6 is holding its first prime-time hearing on Thursday. The group of majority Democrats has spent months investigating last year’s insurrection to overturn the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. KCRW breaks down what to expect from the highly-anticipated hearing. 

