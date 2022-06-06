LA has the second biggest public school district in the nation – with around 600,000 students. It’s facing major challenges in the next few years, including teacher shortages, dropped enrollment, and learning loss brought on by the pandemic. Also, what’s the future of the school district’s police department? KCRW talks about the candidates running for these seats, and their platforms.
Campus police, charter schools, budgets: Where LAUSD board candidates stand
Guest:
- Howard Blume - education reporter for the Los Angeles Times - @howardblume