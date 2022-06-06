Campus police, charter schools, budgets: Where LAUSD board candidates stand

During a march among parents and students of LAUSD’s Miramonte Elementary School, children carry signs that say, “Can we be safe in our classrooms?” and “Are we safe in our schools?”

During a march among parents and students of LAUSD’s Miramonte Elementary School, children carry signs that say, “Can we be safe in our classrooms?” and “Are we safe in our schools?” Credit: David McNew/Reuters.

LA has the second biggest public school district in the nation – with around 600,000 students. It’s facing major challenges in the next few years, including teacher shortages, dropped enrollment, and learning loss brought on by the pandemic. Also, what’s the future of the school district’s police department? KCRW talks about the candidates running for these seats, and their platforms. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins