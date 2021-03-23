AstraZeneca’s efficacy results may have included old info, federal health officials say

AstraZeneca says its coronavirus vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptoms and 100% effective in preventing death. But in a highly unusual move, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says AstraZeneca’s results may have been based on outdated information.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said today on Good Morning America, “Then this kind of thing does, as you say, do nothing but really cast some doubt about the vaccines and maybe contribute to the hesitancy. It was not necessary. If you look at it, the data really are quite good, but when they put it into the press release, it wasn't completely accurate.”

AstraZeneca says it will release updated data within the next few days. But it’s not the first problem for the company and this vaccine.