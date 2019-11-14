Beyond ‘Star Wars,’ Carrie Fisher was a writer who talked honestly about mental illness

Carrie Fisher portrayed Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” but she was also America’s princess, born to Hollywood royalty. Her dad was heartthrob crooner Eddie Fisher, and her mom was gorgeous girl-next-door Debbie Reynolds. Carrie Fisher became a bigger star than both of her parents when she was just 20 years old. Little did she -- or anyone else -- know how big “Star Wars” would become, and how it would dominate her life. But she reinvented herself as a writer and comedic actor.