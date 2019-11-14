What did ‘Blade Runner’ get right (and wrong) about LA 2019?

“Los Angeles, November 2019” is the opening shot of the iconic 1982 sci-fi thriller “Blade Runner.” In the movie, 2019 LA is an industrial wasteland. Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, a former police officer tracking down bioengineered humans known as replicants. Well, the future is now. So what did the movie get right, and what did it get wrong about the real Los Angeles, 2019?