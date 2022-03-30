News broke in September 2021 about a growing challenge on TikTok that encourages violence in schools. That story may have been part of a smear campaign orchestrated by TikTok’s major competitor, Facebook’s parent company Meta, according to a new Washington Post report. Meta hired a Republican consulting firm, Targeted Victory, to try to convince Americans that TikTok was uniquely harmful to children, the Post says.
TikTok v. Meta: Facebook’s parent company paid GOP firm to damage the video app
Credits
Guest:
- Drew Harwell - tech reporter at the Washington Post - @drewharwell