California is stuck in a years-long drought, and now big changes are coming to the way the federal government helps people insure their homes against flooding. Some California homeowners could see the cost of their flood insurance spike nearly 20% year over year. That’s because for the first time ever, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now factoring climate risk into the cost of government-backed plans.
Climate change will affect Californians’ flood insurance costs, as US government reassess its program
Credits
Guest:
- Carolyn Kousky - executive director of the Wharton Risk Center at the University of Pennsylvania