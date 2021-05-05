The divide over Trumpism is growing, even as the ex-president’s removal from mainstream social media looks increasingly permanent. Today Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the company’s decision to ban Trump a day after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. But the Oversight Board also said banning Trump indefinitely was not appropriate, and it gave Facebook six months to make a final decision.
Facebook’s Oversight Board upholds temporary ban of Trump. The ex-president may be able to skirt it
- Mike Isaac - New York Times technology correspondent - @MikeIsaac