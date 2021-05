The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District was considering extending the academic year by a few weeks to make up for pandemic learning loss. But most teachers and parents were against it. So now there won’t be any extra days for students.

LAUSD campuses are now open for in-person learning. They’re also offering hybrid instruction — part online, part in-person.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced he’s stepping down at the end of the school year.