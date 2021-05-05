Amid Liz Cheney v. Donald Trump feud, GOP is still figuring out its future

On his website, former President Trump joined other Republicans in calling for Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney to be removed from her leadership position in the House. Cheney voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Since then, she’s continued to criticize Republicans for perpetuating the “big lie” that the election was stolen from Trump. Aside from Senator Mitt Romney, she is the only leader in her party to do so. It shows that four months after the insurrection, the party remains in the thrall of Trump.