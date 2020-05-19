What happens with vaccine development if US withdraws from World Health Organization?

President Donald Trump is threatening to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization — unless the international body makes improvements in the next 30 days. It's unclear what changes would satisfy Trump.

President Donald Trump is threatening to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) completely — unless the international body commits to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days. But it’s not clear exactly what he wants the WHO to do, or what changes it could make to satisfy him. A withdrawal could leave China as a leading player in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelley Lee - professor at Simon Fraser University

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells