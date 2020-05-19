President Donald Trump is threatening to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) completely — unless the international body commits to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days. But it’s not clear exactly what he wants the WHO to do, or what changes it could make to satisfy him. A withdrawal could leave China as a leading player in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
What happens with vaccine development if US withdraws from World Health Organization?
