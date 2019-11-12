Frat life, drinking, and student deaths at SDSU

Hosted by
Hepner Hall on campus at SDSU in San Diego, California.

Hepner Hall on campus at SDSU in San Diego, California. Credit: Stuart Seeger (CC BY 2.0).

San Diego State University has suspended all 14 fraternities on campus after a student died. Dylan Hernandez was 19 years old. He was pledging Phi Gamma Delta. The cause of his death hasn’t been confirmed, but his roommate found him unresponsive in his dorm room the morning after a frat event. We look at frat life, alcohol consumption, and why these deaths are happening.

Credits

Guest:
John Hechinger - Bloomberg, author of “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities”

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells