San Diego State University has suspended all 14 fraternities on campus after a student died. Dylan Hernandez was 19 years old. He was pledging Phi Gamma Delta. The cause of his death hasn’t been confirmed, but his roommate found him unresponsive in his dorm room the morning after a frat event. We look at frat life, alcohol consumption, and why these deaths are happening.
Frat life, drinking, and student deaths at SDSU
