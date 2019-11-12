The impeachment inquiry enters a new public phase this week. Senior diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent are scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Ahead of the public hearings, the GOP released a memo with talking points for the Republican committee members.
How will the GOP defend Trump amid public impeachment hearings?
