In California, if you’re a cop who’s been convicted of a crime, there’s a good possibility you can keep your job. California has one of the weakest systems in the country for punishing police officers who’ve committed crimes, such as drunk driving, pedophilia, and manslaughter. A group of newsrooms worked together to create a list of all of these officers. That database is now public and searchable online.
Some California cops are convicted of crimes but allowed to stay on the job
