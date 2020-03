Judge Judy is ending her relationship with CBS. She’s been on CBS for two decades, resolving real-life small claims disputes. She is the queen of daytime, consistently beating out Ellen and Dr. Phil. Nearly 10 million Americans watch the show every day.

Next year, Judy Sheindlin will have a new show -- just not on CBS. It’s called “Judy Justice.”

Also on Sunday, Sheindlin wrote an op-ed endorsing Michael Bloomberg.