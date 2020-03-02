California is the largest of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday. Any candidate hoping to win some of the state’s 415 delegates must appeal to the huge Latinx voter population here. Right now, Bernie Sanders is projected to do the best with that group. That’s according to a new poll out today from Latino Decisions in partnership with Univision News and the Latino Community Foundation.
Bernie Sanders gains popularity among California’s Latinx voters, poll shows
Credits
Guest:
Matt Barreto - Latino Decisions / UCLA - @LatinoDecisions
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin