Buttigieg and Klobuchar drop out of Democratic field. Is the race down to Biden v. Sanders?

Hosted by
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks with supporters after speaking at his South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden talks with supporters after speaking at his South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart.

Three more candidates have dropped out of the presidential race: Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar. Over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden trounced Senator Bernie Sanders in South Carolina’s primary, revitalizing his campaign ahead of Tuesday’s primaries in 14 states.

Credits

Guest:
Jennifer Medina - LA-based National Political Correspondent reporter for the New York Times - @jennymedina

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin