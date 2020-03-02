Three more candidates have dropped out of the presidential race: Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar. Over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden trounced Senator Bernie Sanders in South Carolina’s primary, revitalizing his campaign ahead of Tuesday’s primaries in 14 states.
Buttigieg and Klobuchar drop out of Democratic field. Is the race down to Biden v. Sanders?
