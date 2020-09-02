LA County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Dijon Kizzee in South LA. What happened?

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his department on Tuesday — after sheriff's deputies shot and killed 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee in South LA on Monday. Kizzee is the second man killed by sheriff’s deputies in the area this summer. Kizzee was reportedly riding a bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for violating vehicle codes, though it’s not clear which codes he was violating. KCRW finds out what happened.
