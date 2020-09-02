LA County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Dijon Kizzee in South LA. What happened?

Hosted by
Sheila Jackson (second left), aunt of Dijon Kizzee, speaks against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 1, 2020.

Sheila Jackson (second left), aunt of Dijon Kizzee, speaks against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 1, 2020. Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his department on Tuesday — after sheriff's deputies shot and killed 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee in South LA on Monday. Kizzee is the second man killed by sheriff’s deputies in the area this summer. Kizzee was reportedly riding a bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for violating vehicle codes, though it’s not clear which codes he was violating. KCRW finds out what happened. 

Credits

Guest:
Ruben Vives - Reporter, Los Angeles Times

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Rebecca Mooney