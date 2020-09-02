For decades, classrooms have had a tug of war over what version of history kids are taught, and how they’re taught it. School teachers help shape the mind, ideology, and sometimes values of a child. During America’s current national reckoning over Black people dying at the hands of police, what is the role of the school teacher?

For decades, classrooms have had a tug of war over what version of history kids are taught, and how they’re taught it. School teachers help shape the mind, ideology, and sometimes values of a child. During America’s current national reckoning over Black people dying at the hands of police, what is the role of the school teacher?

“Now there are teachers who do avoid talking about race, Black and otherwise. … But there are many teachers who do believe that as a part of their racial identity and heritage, it is important to address these issues," says Tondra Loder-Jackson, Professor of Educational Foundations at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She's also author of "Schoolhouse Activists: African American Educators and the Long Birmingham Civil Rights Movement."

During the civil rights movement, how did teachers do their jobs?

Loder-Jackson says that it’s first important to underscore that the mere identity of being a Black teacher in the Jim Crow south was threatening to white people.

“There actually is a fable or myth in civil rights history and folklore that Black teachers were not involved in the movement. Some of this misconception relates to the actions of some school administrators — some principals, some Black college presidents who acquiesced to the demands of the white power structure by forbidding their students and faculty from protesting, or threatening to discipline or fire them if they did,” she says. “And so although that was the case for some Black administrators but certainly not all of them, there are examples of many more teachers who were activists.”

“Now there are teachers who do avoid talking about race, Black and otherwise. … But there are many teachers who do believe that as a part of their racial identity and heritage, it is important to address these issues," says Tondra Loder-Jackson. Photo courtesy of Tondra L. Loder-Jackson “Now there are teachers who do avoid talking about race, Black and otherwise. … But there are many teachers who do believe that as a part of their racial identity and heritage, it is important to address these issues," says Tondra Loder-Jackson. Photo courtesy of Tondra L. Loder-Jackson