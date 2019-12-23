Best architectural makeovers of 2019: Formosa Cafe, Christ Cathedral, and more

This year, many spaces and buildings got patched up, refurbished, and/or redone. Or they’re in the process of it. Frances Anderton, host of KCRW’s “Design and Architecture,” runs through her list of the best LA makeovers of 2019. They include Platform Park, a garden under the Expo line in Culver City; Second Home Hollywood, a kind of anti-WeWork space; Christ Cathedral, a really shiny church in Orange County; “LA Plaza Village/Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial,” a bright and lively spot in downtown LA; and the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood, which has a lot of history.