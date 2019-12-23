Best documentaries of 2019: ‘Apollo 11,’ ‘Honeyland,’ and more

Matt Holzman, host of KCRW’s “The Document,” shares some of his favorite documentaries of the year. They include “Apollo 11,” which includes breathtaking 65mm footage that’s never been seen before; “Hail Satan?,” about tattooed and pierced freedom fighters; “American Factory,” about a Chinese company reopening a defunct mid-American manufacturing plant; “Honeyland,” about a woman who makes a living scouring the Macedonian countryside collecting wild honey; and “Maiden,” about Tracy Edwards, who became the skipper of the first all-female crew who entered the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.