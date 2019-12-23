Best documentaries of 2019: ‘Apollo 11,’ ‘Honeyland,’ and more

“Honeyland” was the most awarded film at this year’s Sundance festival.

“Honeyland” was the most awarded film at this year’s Sundance festival. Credit: Ljubo Stefanov/NEON.

Matt Holzman, host of KCRW’s “The Document,” shares some of his favorite documentaries of the year. They include “Apollo 11,” which includes breathtaking 65mm footage that’s never been seen before; “Hail Satan?,” about tattooed and pierced freedom fighters; “American Factory,” about a Chinese company reopening a defunct mid-American manufacturing plant; “Honeyland,” about a woman who makes a living scouring the Macedonian countryside collecting wild honey; and “Maiden,” about Tracy Edwards, who became the skipper of the first all-female crew who entered the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

