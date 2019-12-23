Best movies of 2019: ‘Parasite,’ ‘The Irishman,’ and more

Hosted by ,
The Kim family (Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang, So-dam Park) in “Parasite.”

The Kim family (Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang, So-dam Park) in “Parasite.” Photo credit: NEON CJ Entertainment.

We look back at some of the best movies of this year. Critics Alonso Duralde and Dave White have each picked five of their favorite movies. White’s picks include “The Lighthouse,” “The Souvenir,” “The Load,” “The Irishman,” and “Black Mother.” Duralde’s picks include “Pain And Glory,” “Booksmart,” “Parasite,” “Little Women,” and “Marriage Story.”

Credits

Guests:
Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite

More:

Hosts:
Madeleine Brand, Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Christian Bordal