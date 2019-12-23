Best neighborhood restaurants of 2019: Joy, Mh Zh, and more

KCRW’s Evan Kleiman shares her list of five great neighborhood restaurants to check out this year. They include Joy, a Taiwanese cafe in Highland Park; Northern Thai Food Club, a cozy 12-seat restaurant in Thai Town; Spoon by H, a Korean cafe in Mid City founded by Chef Yoonjin Hwang, who’s a former concert pianist; Mh Zh, a zero-frills restaurant in Echo Park, where nearly all the seating is outside on the sidewalk; “Baroo Canteen” in East Hollywood, which offers affordable, sophisticated, and comforting food.