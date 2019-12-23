Best of 2019 books: ‘Where Reasons End,’ ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf,’ and more

Michael Silverblatt, host of KCRW’s “Bookworm,” says 2019 was a good year for books. He shares three of his favorite books. They include “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James, the first Jamaican writer ever to win a Man Booker Prize, who now lives in the US; “Where Reasons End” by Yiyun Li, in which a mother speaks to her dead child and he answers her; “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin” by Terrance Hayes, a book of poems written every day for the first few months after President Trump took office.