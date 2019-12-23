Best TV shows of 2019: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Fleabag,’ and more

The hosts of KCRW’s “Screengrab,” Michael Schneider and Joe Adalian, share their favorite TV shows of the year. Their list includes HBO’s “Watchmen,” in which cops wear masks because a white supremacist group tried killing all cops a few years ago; “Fleabag,” which earned actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge 11 Emmy nominations; “Tuca and Bertie,” an animated Netflix series voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong; “Succession,” an HBO show that follows the Roy family.