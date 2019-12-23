Best TV shows of 2019: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Fleabag,’ and more

Hosted by ,
A scene from “Watchmen.”

A scene from “Watchmen.” Photo credit: Mark Hill/HBO.

The hosts of KCRW’s “Screengrab,” Michael Schneider and Joe Adalian, share their favorite TV shows of the year. Their list includes HBO’s “Watchmen,” in which cops wear masks because a white supremacist group tried killing all cops a few years ago; “Fleabag,” which earned actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge 11 Emmy nominations; “Tuca and Bertie,” an animated Netflix series voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong; “Succession,” an HBO show that follows the Roy family.

Credits

Guests:
Michael Schneider - Senior editor at Variety - @Franklinavenue, Joe Adalian - host of KCRW’s Screengrab

Hosts:
Madeleine Brand, Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Christian Bordal