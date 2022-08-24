Far-right activists on Twitter are now targeting Boston Children’s Hospital over the care it provides transgender kids. It originated last month, when the popular account Libs of TikTok started spreading false claims about the hospital’s services. Anonymous online threats, menacing phone calls, and harassing emails soon followed. Doctors and hospital staff in Boston aren’t the only ones under fire. Nationwide, others who work with trans kids, including school guidance counselors and teachers, are facing online attacks.