TikTok account launched campaign of threats against trans kids’ caretakers

A sign marks the entrance to Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., August 18, 2022. Medical staff there have been receiving anonymous online threats, menacing phone calls, and harassing emails.

A sign marks the entrance to Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., August 18, 2022. Medical staff there have been receiving anonymous online threats, menacing phone calls, and harassing emails. Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

Far-right activists on Twitter are now targeting Boston Children’s Hospital over the care it provides transgender kids. It originated last month, when the popular account Libs of TikTok started spreading false claims about the hospital’s services. Anonymous online threats, menacing phone calls, and harassing emails soon followed. Doctors and hospital staff in Boston aren’t the only ones under fire. Nationwide, others who work with trans kids, including school guidance counselors and teachers, are facing online attacks. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Max Abrahms - associate professor of political science at Northeastern University

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins