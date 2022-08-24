Could CA become one of the biggest sports betting markets in the world?

Two competing sports betting measures are on the California ballot this November. They could turn the state into the biggest sports betting market in the world after Berlin. If approved, Proposition 26 would make in-person sports betting legal, and Proposition 27 would make online betting legal.

Billions of dollars in revenue are at stake, and voters are being inundated with ads for and against both measures. In total, proponents and opponents have spent more than $350 million on their campaigns.