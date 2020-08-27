The nation is having a debate about monuments, who gets to be memorialized, and how. Against that backdrop, a new memorial is set to be unveiled next month in Washington D.C. It honors former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The memorial took two decades to build.

It was designed by Frank Gehry, who had to make big changes to his original, modern concept after loud objections from groups wanting a more traditional approach.

KCRW’s Frances Anderton recently talked with Gehry about the Eisenhower monument.

Mesh screens with the outlines of Normandy Beach being installed at the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C. Photo courtesy of Eisenhower Memorial Commission.