Due to COVID-19, filming schedules are indefinitely postponed. Actors, directors, makeup artists and other entertainment workers are waiting in the wings until there’s a way to resume production safely. Looking forward, sets and production could look very different. One example? Kissing scenes could be a way of the past.
CGI kissing, on-set quarantines: Ideas to restart film production
