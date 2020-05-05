Governor Gavin Newsom announced a cautious reopening of California for later this week. Some retailers like bookstores, florists and sporting goods shops can be open for pickup as soon as Friday. He also said that the more rural parts of the state could start lifting stay-at-home orders faster than the harder-hit urban areas.

The LA Times reports that over the past week, the state has averaged more than 1500 new COVID-19 cases and around 70 deaths per day. Seventy-two people died on Monday, and that’s just in California. Other states with less strict rules are also starting to reopen.

Federal health officials recommend a two-week decline in cases and deaths before lifting some COVID-19 restrictions.