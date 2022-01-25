The stock market has seen a lot of volatility over the past few days — hundreds-of-points swings that haven’t happened since the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020. Investors are anxious, and the Federal Reserve is meeting this week and is expected to announce that it’ll raise interest rates to fight inflation.
What the stock market’s gyrations tell us about the economy
Credits
Guest:
- Linette Lopez - columnist at Business Insider who focuses on politics, economics, and international markets - @lopezlinette