What the stock market’s gyrations tell us about the economy

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 25, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

The stock market has seen a lot of volatility over the past few days — hundreds-of-points swings that haven’t happened since the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020. Investors are anxious, and the Federal Reserve is meeting this week and is expected to announce that it’ll raise interest rates to fight inflation. 

