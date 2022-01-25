United Farm Workers: The once politically powerful union is struggling

Terry Moore hugs United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez at the UAW rally against Douglas aircraft at Long Beach Park (Wardlow Park).

Terry Moore hugs United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez at the UAW rally against Douglas aircraft at Long Beach Park (Wardlow Park). Credit: Herald Examiner Collection/Los Angeles Public Library.

Cesar Chavez is a venerated figure in California history, often spoken of in the same sentence as MLK or Gandhi. His birthday is a state holiday. The organization he led — the United Farm Workers — was a political juggernaut in the 1970s, when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation allowing collective bargaining for farmworkers. But the UFW has always struggled for members, and only a fraction of American farmworkers are actually unionized. Lately, the UFW has struggled to get the same attention from state lawmakers too. 

