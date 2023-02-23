Blizzard in LA? What weather to expect this weekend

A view of the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Area from the hills of Mill Valley is shown as a massive winter storm passes along the west coast, delivering some snow, freezing rains, and gusty winds in Mill Valley, California, U.S., February 23, 2023.

A view of the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Area from the hills of Mill Valley is shown as a massive winter storm passes along the west coast, delivering some snow, freezing rains, and gusty winds in Mill Valley, California, U.S., February 23, 2023. Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria.

Snow is expected to fall over the Golden State’s mountain areas over the next couple of days, as rare weather conditions fuel an unusual and very cold storm in Southern California. Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura County are under a blizzard warning Friday and Saturday — only the second ever. And CalTrans is warning the Grapevine – on Interstate 5 – could be closed if conditions get bad enough, cutting off the state’s main north-south route.

