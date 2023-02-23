Snow is expected to fall over the Golden State’s mountain areas over the next couple of days, as rare weather conditions fuel an unusual and very cold storm in Southern California. Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura County are under a blizzard warning Friday and Saturday — only the second ever. And CalTrans is warning the Grapevine – on Interstate 5 – could be closed if conditions get bad enough, cutting off the state’s main north-south route.
Blizzard in LA? What weather to expect this weekend
Credits
Guest:
- Noah Diffenbaugh - professor of earth science systems at Stanford - @StanfordEarth