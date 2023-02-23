Dine out for charity: Regarding Her Festival features dinners, classes, chef collabs

During the early days of the pandemic, a group of women-identifying and non-binary hospitality professionals in Los Angeles banded together to support one another and share information. Regarding Her, the organization they managed to create despite the chaos and loss of the early days of COVID, is now national and continues to foster collaboration and support, especially between those who are well established and newcomers in the food industry. Its mentorship model makes the organization particularly effective.

One way we diners can participate and support is to attend events during the 10 days of the upcoming Regarding Her Fest. There’s a nice mix of dinners, daytime events, and classes that highlight these collaborations. The events begin on March 1 with a progressive walking tour featuring Girl & the Goat and Guerilla Tacos. There’s a girls’ night at Benny Boy Brewing, featuring I Love Micheladas, Quarantine Pizza Co., Sad Girl Creamery, and La Imperial Tortilleria. The collabs should be great fun for both creators and diners.

If you don’t want to leave your house, you can order meals through In Good Company that are delivered to your home. They’re collaborating with an all-female chef/restaurateur line-up for the month of March, featuring Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza, Vivian Ku of Pine and Crane, Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken, Dina Samson of Rossoblu, and Kat Turner of Highly Likely. There’s a tamale making class at Joselito’s Mexican Food and a full day of cooking classes at King’s Roost through Impastiamo. Teaching will be Bre Jackson, Ines Glaser and Roxana Jullapat. We have the full line up of events below. Reach out to individual venues to book.

Wednesday, March 1st

Girl & the Goat x Guerilla Tacos

-This is a progressive walking tour and eight course menu with a stop at the 6th Street viaduct.



Chefs Stephanie Izard and Crystal Espinoza present Guerrilla and the Goat on March 1, 2023. Image courtesy of Guerrilla and the Goat/RE:Her Fest.

Friday, March 3rd



An Evening Inspired by Molly Baz

-Join Molly Baz for a prix fixe dinner celebrating recipes from her cookbooks, hosted by Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne at Caldo Verde.

Girls’ Night at Benny Boy Brewing

-Featured guests include I Love Micheladas, Quarantine Pizza Co., Sad Girl Creamery, amd La Imperial Tortilleria.



Girls’ night at Benny Boy Brewing takes place on March 3, 2023. Image courtesy of Benny Boy Brewing/RE:Her Fest.

Modern Burritos at BurritoBreak

-BurritoBreak is collaborating with Moderno Cocina Libre to serve burritos and tortas made with Moderno's signature cocinita pibil pork, a dish that is renowned for its slow-roasted, juicy, and flavorful pork for a testament to the rich and diverse culinary culture of downtown Los Angeles.

Sugarbird Cafe Afternoon Tea for Two

-Tea service for two is in the outdoor courtyard. This runs through March 12.

Saturday, March 4th

Cook with:HER by IMPASTIAMO

-Join for a full day of cooking classes, led by Bre Jackson, Ines Glaser, and Roxana Jullapat at King’s Roost in Silver Lake. Learn to make focaccia, pies, and fried chicken.

Sunday, March 5th

Smorgasburg LA Takeover

-RE:Her members and women-owned vendors will take over the weekly food festival, along with a pop-up of RE:Her member products available for purchase. Free admission.

Amiga Amore ‘Ladies that Brunch’ at Violet Bistro

-Chefs Brittany Cassidy and Chef Danielle Duran Zecca will collaborate for a three-course brunch with a Mexitalian meeting French Riviera menu. Think Birria Benedicts, spicy croque madames, and bellinis.

Monday, March 6th

In Good Company x RE:Her

-Order meals delivered to your home made by an all-female chef/restaurateur line-up for the month of March, featuring Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza, Vivian Ku of Pine and Crane, Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken, Dina Samson of Rossoblu, and Kat Turner of Highly Likely.

Tamale Making Class at Joselito’s Mexican Food Tujunga

-Grab your apron and head to Tujunga for a hands-on class. Learn to make a lard-free masa and Chef Tumara’s Famous Chicken Tamales.

Regional Thai Cuisine from Bangkok to Phuket with Jitlada and Chao Krung

-This is a Culinary journey of regional Thai food, featuring family recipes from Chef Amanda (Chao Krung) and Chefs Jazz & Sugar (Jitlada).

Wednesday, March 8th

Rossoblu x LA Female Chefs

-This evening at Rossoblu features female chefs from Rossoblu, Love & Salt, Hatchet Hall, and Guerrilla Tacos. Cocktails are by Gabriella Mlynarczyk and Future Gin, and wine is curated by 1010 Events.

Thursday, March 9th

Hotville x Gasolina Cafe

-Check out paella night with Chefs Kim Prince and Sandra Cordero at Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills.

Friday, March 10th

Boochie’s Basement Supper Club & Card Game Night

Saturday, March 11th

RE:Her Comedy Night at The Crow, Santa Monica

-This event brings community together with comics, food, drinks, female trailblazers, and laughs while using the power of HERstory to connect with others and ignite positive change.

Flaky Friends

-Four women bakers who met in Chinatown will be offering flakey pastries as the collective Flakey Friends, including Dai Pie Dong, Gu Grocery, Baker's Bench, Laroolou. Available at Dai Pie Dong in the Far East Plaza for walk-in or pre-order.

Sunday, March 12th

Benny Boy x Milkfarm: Cider & Cheese Pairing Event

-In celebration of both Women’s History Month and cider’s best friend – cheese – join Milkfarm Artisan Cheese Shop at Benny Boy Brewing for a cider and cheese pairing.