Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court heard nearly three hours of oral arguments on an election law case from North Carolina. Depending on how the justices rule, it could give state lawmakers unprecedented power over how elections are run. It could prevent state judges from intervening if local lawmakers pass something unconstitutional. This case has colossal implications for the 2024 presidential election, but the court might throw it out entirely.
In jeopardy: SCOTUS case that could redefine state election laws
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica