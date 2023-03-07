For those trying to lose weight, dieting and exercise sometimes work, but it usually sneaks back. Some wealthy and well-connected people searching for a quick fix have turned to semaglutides, drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, such as Ozempic. In some social circles, especially fashion and Hollywood, it’s become the dirty, not-so-secret secret behind some impossibly small waistlines.
Latest weight-loss craze is a drug for diabetics — Ozempic
Credits
Guest:
- Matthew Schneier - features writer for New York Magazine and The Cut covering culture, style, and the city