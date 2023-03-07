Latest weight-loss craze is a drug for diabetics — Ozempic

A photo illustration of an Ozempic pen sits on a table in Carmel, IN, Jan. 26, 2023. The diabetes drug Ozempic has seen supply chain issues due to off-label prescribing for weight loss.

A photo illustration of an Ozempic pen sits on a table in Carmel, IN, Jan. 26, 2023. The diabetes drug Ozempic has seen supply chain issues due to off-label prescribing for weight loss. Photo by Jason Bergman/Sipa USA.

For those trying to lose weight, dieting and exercise sometimes work, but it usually sneaks back. Some wealthy and well-connected people searching for a quick fix have turned to semaglutides, drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, such as Ozempic. In some social circles, especially fashion and Hollywood, it’s become the dirty, not-so-secret secret behind some impossibly small waistlines. 

