Looking for some new music? Check out these recommendations from KCRW DJ Ro Wyldeflower Contreras.

Reyna Tropical - “Conexión Ancestral”

Reyna Tropical originally formed in 2016 as a duo from Los Angeles — Fabi Reyna and Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz. However, Diaz died in an electric scooter accident in 2022. Reyna has continued to make music, and their grief informs this new track.

“Being that Reyna Tropical lost a member … there's a lot of connection in speaking to the ancestors through the music after a person that you really love has left,” says Contreras.

She adds, “The album's called Malegría, which connects mal in Spanish and alegria, so bad and good. So the happiness and the sadness, which is the duality of the life experience, right? And their music is really happy, but the lyrics are really sad a lot of the times.”

Brainstory - “Nobody But You”

“They are a trio of some of the most special, down-to-earth cats that are really digging back in time and also making future music. … They're really chill and just good dudes, and so that comes out in the music. I really enjoy being around them, and I can't wait for all of the new releases. Sounds Good is going to be released very soon. It's just so feel-good and optimistic, even in the sad songs again.”

Chicano Batman ft. Say She She - “The Way You Say It”

Contreras says Chicano Batman’s album Notebook Fantasy is upbeat and fun. “The videos, they’re all wearing silver, and they're coordinated. And it takes me back to a time when the Supremes were coordinated, and it's just vibey.”

Baby Rose - “One Last Dance”

This song is part of a collaborative EP between LA-based R&B singer Baby Rose and BADBADNOTGOOD. Contreras describes Rose as a vocally grounding presence, who channels the likes of Billie Holiday.

“Looking at these five selections, if this was a sandwich, this song would be the protein, the meat. It's so dense and gorgeous and fulfilling. You need the balance. You can't have all upbeat, you're gonna have a low day during your summer or your year, and that's your go-to.”

Hiatus Kaiyote - “Everything’s Beautiful”

This is the latest track from Melbourne’s Hiatus Kaiyote. The Australian band’s new album, Love Heart Cheat Code, drops in June 2024.

“[This song is] a reminder: Even though things can be hard … you have to remember the beauty in them. … So I really gravitated towards that song. And it's been on loop. And I can't wait to hear the rest of the album.”